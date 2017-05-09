Indiana revenues down for April 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The State of Indiana brought in about $78-million less than expected last month, but that’s still not entirely bad news.

The Indiana State Budget Agency says the $1.8-billion the state did bring in was about 1% higher than April 2016.

Year-to-date, collections are about $35-million below the state’s April 2017 revenue forecast. Even so, collections are up overall, $334-million more than the same period of time the prior year.

Corporate tax collections were more than 33% higher than the monthly estimate, while sales tax collections were up slightly as well, but individual income tax collections were down.

