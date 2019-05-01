Indiana residents now can obtain measles vaccine without Rx

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Health Commissioner Kris Box has issued a statewide standing order that adults don’t need to see a health care provider for a prescription for the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and can obtain it from any pharmacy that carries it.

The order Tuesday comes as measles has sickened more than 700 people in 22 states this year, including one person in Indiana.

Indiana residents choosing to seek a vaccine using this order should inform the pharmacist they will be using the state health commissioner’s standing order. Vaccine costs will be billed to insurance.

Box says, “Vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of this highly contagious disease, and we want to remove any barriers that may prevent Hoosiers from being protected during this nationwide outbreak.”