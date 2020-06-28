Indiana reports 496 more positive cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health has reported 21 additional COVID-19 deaths between June 14 and June 26, bringing the state’s total death toll to 2.424.

496 new positive cases have also been reported between June 22 and June 26, bringing the total amount of positive cases to 44,575.

A total of 463,071 people have been tested.

You can view the state’s full report by clicking here.

In Allen County, another resident had died and 33 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 2605 cases and 107 deaths as of Saturday, June 27.

You can view the details from Allen County by clicking here.

The county and state numbers may not match up due to a delay in private lab testing.