Indiana reports 21 more COVID-19 related deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The death toll grows in Indiana as a result of COVID-19.

The state reported 21 additional COVID-19 deaths between April 27 and May 22, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,812. They have also reported 513 new positive cases, pushing total cases to 30,901.

A total of 214,933 people have been tested.

You can view the state’s full report by clicking here.

In Allen County, another resident had died and 22 people have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 1,204 cases and 66 deaths as of Saturday, May 23.

You can view the details from Allen County by clicking here.

The county and state numbers may not match up due to a delay in private lab testing.