Indiana reports 12 additional deaths, 487 new positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): More deaths have been reported in Indiana as a result of COVID-19.

The state reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths between May 22 and May 23, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,824. They have also reported 487 new positive cases, pushing total cases to 31,376.

A total of 220,801 people have been tested.

You can view the state’s full report by clicking here.

In Allen County, another resident had died and 22 people have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 1,204 cases and 66 deaths as of Saturday, May 23.

You can view the details from Allen County by clicking here.

The county and state numbers may not match up due to a delay in private lab testing.