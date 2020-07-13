Indiana Rental Assistance Portal goes live this morning

Indianapolis, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority says the Rental Assistance Portal will go live at 9 this morning.

Hoosiers living outside of Marion County who need assistance to avoid eviction due to the coronavirus can visit the portal online and connect with programs that can help cover rent payments or past due rent.

The application can be found by visiting www.indianahousingnow.org.

“The application portal is designed to help Indiana renters adversely affected by COVID-19 living outside of Marion County avoid eviction by connecting them with programs that can help them cover monthly rent payments or past due rent,” said Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who serves as board chair of IHCDA. “We are pleased, along with our network of program partners, to assist Indiana renters.”

Last month, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced $25 million in relief for renters through the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program. This, combined with other funding sources including the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), will provide Hoosier renters that have been affected by COVID-19 with a variety of resources after they have applied through the Rental Assistance Portal.

“It is important that all Hoosiers have equal access to the rental assistance that is available,” said Jacob Sipe, Executive Director of IHCDA. “We are thankful for a wide variety of local, community and not-for-profit organizations who are assisting us in communicating information about the Rental Assistance Portal throughout the state.”