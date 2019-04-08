Indiana rent prices rising

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): If you think you’re paying more to rent an apartment, you’re right.

According to RentCafe, almost every part of the state saw the price of rent go up in March.

Muncie and Gary were the only cities that saw a small decrease, but it was less than a 1% change from last month.

The most expensive place in Indiana to rent is Carmel, where the average is $1,127 per month. You’ll also pay more than a grand in Bloomington, Fishers, and Noblesville.

The two most affordable cities in the state are Gary ($694/month) and Fort Wayne ($763/month).