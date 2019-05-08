Indiana rated 5th “cop-friendliest” state

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana is the 5th best state to be a cop.

That’s according to a study by WalletHub, who compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 27 key indicators of “police-friendliness” on factors ranging from median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths.

Indiana rated 2nd for median income growth, 7th for housing affordability, 25th for police deaths per 1,000 officers, and 30th for its violent crime rate.

Read the full study and see how other states stack up here.