Indiana ranks high in drug use study

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Indiana is the seventh highest state when it comes to drug use, according to WalletHub.

The site ranked all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., by comparing three overall categories: Drug Use & Addiction, Law Enforcement and Drug Health Issues & Rehab.

The categories were then broken down with the following information:

Drug Use & Addiction Share of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month Share of Teenagers Who Tried Marijuana Before Age 13 Share of Teenagers offered, Sold or Given an Illegal Drug on School Property in the Past Year Share of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month Number of Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per 100 People Number of Methamphetamine Lab Incidents Overdose Deaths per Capita Overdose Deaths Growth

Law Enforcement Drug Arrests per Capita Drug Arrests on College Campuses per 1,000 Students Prescription Drug Monitoring Laws Maternity Drug Policy (Is Substance Abuse During Pregnancy a Crime?) States with Employee Drug Testing Laws

Drug Health Issues & Rehab Share of Adults Who Needed but Didn’t Receive Treatment for Illicit Drug Use int he Past Year Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities per 100,000 People (12 years+) Using Illicit Drugs Admissions to Substance Abuse Treatment Services per 100,000 People (12+ years) Using Illicit Drugs Naloxone Availability without Individual Prescription Share of Addiction Treatment Medication Paid by Medicaid Narcotics Anonymous & Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings Accessibility Substance Abuse & Behavioral Disorder Councilors per Capita



In addition to ranking 7th overall, the Hoosier state ranked 18th in Drug Use & Addiction, 5th in Law Enforcement and 32nd in Drug Health Issues & Rehab.

The five states with the highest drug use include the District of Columbia, Missouri, New Hampshire, Michigan and West Virginia.

The state with the least amount of drug use is Minnesota.