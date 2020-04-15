Indiana primary results may be delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We won’t know the results of Indiana’s June 2nd primary the next morning.

Allen County Elections Director Beth Dlug tells the Journal Gazette an expected increase in the number of absentee ballots means the actual vote count could last “three to seven days.” It’ll also depend on how many people sign on to count the ballots by hand.

Officials are encouraging people to vote absentee as the state sits under a stay-at-home order thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can apply for an absentee ballot and learn more by clicking here.