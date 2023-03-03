Indiana preservationists seek historic barns

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Many rustic barns that symbolize Indiana’s agrarian roots are falling into disrepair, but for those structures still standing, it’s time to salute their longevity. Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau are seeking nominations for the 2023 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation.

The award recognizes the preservation and continuing agricultural use of historic farm buildings in Indiana.

Indiana Landmarks named the award in memory of John Arnold, a Rush County farmer who successfully combined agricultural practices with a respect for the historic features of the rural landscape. He died in 1991.

The award was established in 1992, and since then owners of more than 30 historic farms from throughout the state have been honored with the award.

To nominate a barn:

Write a brief history of the farm and description of its significant historic structures and features.

Describe how the farm’s historic agricultural structures are used in day-to-day farming operations, and steps take to preserve the building.

Provide a high-res digital photographs of the farm and its preserved historic features.

The deadline is May 1. The award will be presented at the Indiana State Fair in August.

Click here to learn more about the program.