Indiana Pre-K program enrollment underway statewide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Eligible Indiana families can enroll their kids in state-sponsored Pre-K programs across the state.

Low income Hoosier families are encouraged to act quickly to see if they can enroll their 4 year-olds as soon as August.

State law recently expanded the On My Way Pre-K program statewide. The program has served 8,000 families and prepared their children for kindergarten, at no charge.

Research from the Indiana Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning suggests that students who have passed through the program are better prepared for learning, and experience fewer behavior problems.

There are certain eligibility requirements and you can learn more at http://onmywayprek.org.