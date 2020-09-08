Indiana passes 100,000 COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WOWO): Indiana passed the 100,000 mark of confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, reporting 596 new cases and 4 new deaths to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There have been 100,394 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Indiana Department of Health. The death toll has reached 3,144. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 77,000 Hoosiers have recovered.

The state reported more than 1.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and those with weaker immune systems, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.