Indiana “on time” graduation rates rise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More students at Indiana colleges are graduating on time.

That’s the news from a report by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, finding that almost 41% of students at colleges statewide graduate on time. That’s up from 28% in 2014.

Locally, Purdue Fort Wayne’s on-time graduation rate is 21%, which is still up about 10%, and 9% of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne students graduate on time.

Those less likely to graduate on time include adult, low-income and minority students.

Read the full report below.

Completion Report 2019_July 11