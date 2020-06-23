Indiana offers public schools $61M in remote learning grants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb says Indiana’s public schools can apply for funding to improve their remote learning capabilities during the coronavirus pandemic through a $61.6 million grant program.

Holcomb announced Monday that the deadline is July 17 to apply for the needs-based, competitive funding through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, which is financed by the federal CARES Act.

Traditional public school corporations, public charter schools, accredited non-public schools, higher education institutions, and other education-related entities are eligible to apply for the grants.

The state expects to award dozens of grants through the program.