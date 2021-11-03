Indiana offering COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11

STATEWIDE (AP/WOWO)— All Hoosier children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine after the federal government on Tuesday authorized the pediatric vaccine, state health officials said.

The Indiana Department of Health said Wednesday the Pfizer vaccine — the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for people under age 18 — will be available at a walk-in clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Allen County Department of Health will offer the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year-olds starting Nov. 4 in the Appleseed Room at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This will be by appointment only by calling 211 or online here. The site is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enter the Coliseum at the Expo Center entrance. Parking is free.

Super Shot at 1515 Hobson Road in Fort Wayne will offer shots to children ages 5-11 starting Saturday. Appointments can be made here or by calling 260-424-7468. The Clinic is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Having a COVID-19 vaccine available to our younger Hoosiers is a game changer in terms of our efforts to keep children healthy and in school for in-person learning,” state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said in a statement.

Vaccine supplies could initially be limited in some places as shipments arrive on a staggered basis, according to the state health department. State health officials said last week that Indiana expects to receive 200,000 additional COVID vaccines intended for the state’s roughly 600,000 5- to 11-year-olds

A parent or guardian must provide consent, and children under 16 must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by an adult. Parents are also advised to ensure in advance that they visit a site carrying the pediatric dosage, which is lower than the dosage for those ages 12 and older.