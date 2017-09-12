Indiana Michigan Power sending more employees to Florida and Georgia

INDIANA, (WOWO): More Indiana Michigan Power crews are being sent to Florida and Georgia to help with hurricane relief efforts. An additional 75 workers are being sent. That number brings the total to more than 350 employees and contractors I&M is contributing to the restoration effort.

Most of those included in the new deployment are foresters who are going to Georgia to help clear trees, branches and other vegetation from electric equipment.

Most of those previously deployed are foresters and line workers working to restore power in Florida.

Line and forestry crews from throughout I&M’s service territory will work 16-hour days to help turn the lights back on. Currently, the duration of their stay is uncertain. However, a deployment of up to two weeks is typical. Meantime, some returning crews could be exchanged with additional employees and contractors.