Indiana Michigan Power reports more than 9,300 customer outages in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power says more than 9,300 customers in the Fort Wayne area lost power during wind storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

In total, I&M reports more than 32,000 customers were affected by the storms, with restoration completed for nearly two-thirds of them. The wind storms broke or damaged nearly 50 poles.

The storms also caused outages for about 400 customers in the Marion and Muncie area.

Crews are working to restore power, with power restoration estimated to be complete by 3 p.m. Thursday for customers in the Marion, Muncie and Avilla area.

For those in Fort Wayne and east of Fort Wayne, power should be back by 11 p.m. Thursday for 80 percent of customers and by 11 p.m. Friday for all customers.