FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As of 4 p.m. Thursday, I&M says that power has been restored to nearly 85 percent of the 41,000 customers affected by the June 13 storm.

The majority of the 6,500 customers still without power are in the Waynedale area, along with an area west of the city. Power throughout Fort Wayne should be mostly restored by 11 p.m. Thursday night, with some areas, especially hard-hit Waynedale, being restored Friday.