Indiana manufacturers express optimism about COVID-19 recovery

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A recent survey says about half of Indiana’s manufacturers are optimistic about the long-term health of their businesses.

That info comes from a survey conducted by the Indiana Manufacturers Association meant to understand how COVID-19 is affecting all areas of Indiana’s largest economic sector.

Inside INdiana Business reports that while product orders were negatively affected with at least a third of manufacturers, those that responded to the survey still indicated increased optimism over the next 6 to 24 months.

85% of manufacturers continued working throughout the quarantine period because of their “essential” status.

You can find the full survey results here.