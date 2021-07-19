Indiana man gets 52 months in son’s methamphetamine death

PORTLAND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man whose infant son died from methamphetamine intoxication was sentenced Monday to more than four years in prison for his role in the child’s death.

A Jay County judge sentenced Ryan A. Markle of Portland to 52 months in prison, followed by 18 months of probation stemming from 3-month-old Hayden Markle’s death last year.

Markle, 40, had pleaded guilty to a meth possession charge under a plea agreement with prosecutors, who dropped charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and possession of paraphernalia, The Star Press reported.

Police were called to an apartment in Portland in March 2020 on a report of a baby not breathing.

After Hayden Markle was pronounced dead at a hospital, an autopsy determined the infant died as a result of “acute methamphetamine intoxication,” according to court records.

In May, the child’s mother, Jennifer F. Young, 35, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Ryan Markle was convicted of dealing in meth in 2013, the same year that Young was also convicted of dealing in meth and two counts of neglect of a dependent.