Indiana lawyer launches bid for U.S. Senate seat against U.S. Senator Donnelly

FORT WAYNE. In. (WOWO): Kokomo and Noblesville attorney, Mark Hurt has filed his candidacy to run for the United States Senate seat held by United States Senator, Joe Donnelly. Hurt is the first Republican candidate to become an official challenger for Indiana’s U.S. Senate race in 2018.

He tells WOWO News, his focus will be voting.“I think the voting record is the key issue. One, you’ve got to respect the difference to the administration on a Supreme Court nominee, someone like an Education Secretary. But is these big votes, the Iran Nuclear Agreement, Obamacare, taxpayer funded abortion, I would vote much differently, opposite on all of those issues and many more.”

Mark Hurt will formally announce his candidacy at Coney Island at 2:45 pm on Thursday, February 2, 2017. For more information on his policies go to markhurt.org.