Indiana lawmakers send trans girls sports ban to governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity, sending it to the governor for his decision on whether it will become law.

The state Senate voted 32-18 largely along party lines in favor of the proposal that opponents argue is unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. If Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signs the bill into law, Indiana would join at least 10 other GOP-led states in adopting such bans.

Holcomb told reporters last week that he would wait to see the final version of the bill before making a decision. Holcomb said he “adamantly” agrees that “boys should be playing boys sports and girls should be playing girls sports, and mixed sports should be just that,” referring to a person’s sex at birth.

Bill sponsor Sen. Stacey Donato, a Republican from Logansport, said the proposal was needed to protect the integrity of female sports.

Opponents maintain that the bill wrongly targets already vulnerable transgender youth and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has said it planned a lawsuit against what it calls “hateful legislation” if it becomes law.

The proposal would prohibit K-12 students who were born male but who identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. But it wouldn’t prevent students who identify as female or transgender men from playing on men’s sports teams.