Indiana State Senator from District 14, Dennis Kruze (R – Auburn) joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss Indiana lawmakers making the decision to put a stop to the proposed employer-mandated vaccine bill that was put forward as a way to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic has waged war on the country since last March.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.