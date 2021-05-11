Indiana lawmakers override veto on local health rules

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana lawmakers have voted to override the governor’s veto of a bill giving local elected officials power over county or city public health orders issued during emergencies.

The Republican-dominated House and Senate easily passed the new law requiring elected county commissioners or city councils to approve any local health orders that are more stringent than statewide directives if the local measures are to take effect.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the veto last week, saying he didn’t want to jeopardize the flexibility of local health officials as work continues to vaccinate more people against COVID-19.