Indiana lands first year-round nonstop flight to Europe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb joined executives from Delta Air Lines Wednesday to announce a new nonstop flight from Indianapolis International Airport to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France. The new flight is Indiana’s first year-round nonstop flight to Europe.

The new route is apart Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda and aims to provide quicker, easier connectivity for Hoosiers and Indiana businesses.

“Indiana’s pro-business reputation continues to grow and spread around the globe, and that’s why securing a direct transatlantic flight is so important,” Gov. Holcomb said. “This flight is a big win for our state’s business community and for Hoosier travelers. I cannot wait to see that first Delta flight take off for Europe in just a few short months.”

The flights, which will begin May 24, 2018, will connect Indiana and Europe year-round with service scheduled at least three times per week. The route’s frequency will increase during the spring, summer and fall months, reaching daily service throughout the peak summer season.

Indiana passengers and global businesses will have access to more than 100 destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India, via one-stop connections at Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

“Today’s announcement opens the doors for unprecedented development and growth, as it directly connects our economic engine here in central Indiana with our neighbors across the Atlantic,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “This connection elevates our already strong workforce, increasing avenues for job creation and talent retention – another sign that the sky truly is the only limit for Indianapolis.”