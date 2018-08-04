Indiana in top ten states with most student debt, according to WalletHub

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Indiana ranks in the top ten states with the most student debt, according to a WalletHub study.

The study looked at two categories, “Student-Loan Indebtedness” and “Grant & Student Work Opportunities.” The categories were broken into several sub-categories:

Student-Loan Indebtedness Average Student Debt Proportion of Students with Debt Student Debt as Share of Income Share of Student Loans in Past-Due or Default Status Share of Student-Loan Borrowers Aged 50 and Older

Grant & Student Work Opportunities Unemployment Rate Among Population Aged 25 to 34 Underemployment Rate Availability of Student Jobs Availability of Paid Internships Grant Growth Presence of “Student Loan Ombudsmen” Law



Indiana ranked 10th overall, 10th in “Student Loan Indebtedness” rank and 20th in “Grant & Student Work Opportunities.”

The top five states with the most students loans are South Dakota, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Ohio.

The state with the least amount of student debt is Utah.