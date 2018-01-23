Indiana House passes Sunday alcohol sales bill a day after Senate, not a done deal yet

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO/AP) — The Indiana House has passed a proposal that would allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays in Indiana.

The House on Tuesday approved House Bill 1051, which would allow for alcohol to be purchased from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Any establishment already selling alcohol Monday through Saturday, would now be able to do so on Sundays.

The bill was authored by State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn), who chairs the House Committee on Public Policy.

“We haven’t had Sunday alcohol sales since prohibition,” Smaltz said. “Statistics show Sunday as the biggest shopping day for consumers, and a majority of Hoosiers have voiced they want the Sunday alcohol ban lifted.”

House Bill 1051 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

Tuesday’s vote comes after the Indiana Senate on Monday approved a bill by Republican Sen. Ron Alting of Lafayette that would repeal Indiana’s ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales. That bill, too, would allow stores to sell carryout alcohol on Sundays between noon and 8 p.m.

Governor Holcomb has said he supports the change, but the bill doesn’t go to his desk just yet. Either the House or Senate must pass the other’s bill. That won’t happen until late next month at the earliest.