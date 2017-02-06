Indiana House Dems unveil infrastructure plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana House Democrats are pushing a road funding plan that they say won’t raise taxes on average motorists.

GOP leaders in the House have proposed a 10-cent increase to the state’s 18-cents per gallon gasoline tax, as well as additional registration fees. Democrats say their alternative demonstrates there are other ways to pay for improvements.

“It is not necessary to have new taxes or tolls in order to reinvest in our roads and bridges,” says House Democratic Leader Scott Pelath. “Our problem is one of priorities.”

Under the plan shared Monday, House Democrats would freeze corporate and high-income tax cuts, put revenue from the existing sales tax on gasoline toward infrastructure and allow a trust fund to be used for local road loans.

The plan also projects collecting $300 million annually in reversions through agencies cutting waste, fraud and abuse.

“There are alternatives (to a gas tax increase). Some of them presented here today come from our more conservative constituents,” Pelath added.

Pelath expects the proposal to be discussed in the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.