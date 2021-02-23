Indiana House approves budget

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana House gave the OK to the state’s next budget Monday.

Republicans supported a $36.3-billion budget that includes $378-million more for schools, but almost half of that is going to private school vouchers.

According to the Journal Gazette, the budget also gives more money to virtual schools but doesn’t make any provisions for actually raising teacher pay, in spite of a report commissioned by Gov. Eric Holcomb that called for it.

Democrats accused Republicans of ignoring the ongoing pandemic with a budget that was “business as usual”, although it does include funding for small business aid, health grants, and a $150-million recovery program.

The budget now moves to the Senate for approval. Read the full text here.