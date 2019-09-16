Indiana health officials urge homeowners to maintain septic systems

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Department of Health is reminded residents to maintain their septic systems for SepticSmart Week.

SepticSmart Week is designed to educate homeowners about the importance of maintaining septic systems.

According to the EPA, more than one in five households in the U.S. use septic systems to treat their wastewater. Close to 39% of Hoosiers use septic systems in their homes and businesses. Around 15,000 septic systems installed each year and 6,000 repaired. Maintaining these systems properly is essential in protecting public health.

Those who own septic systems are responsible for maintaining them. SepticSmart Week allows homeowners the opportunity to learn how to properly maintain their systems.

Here are some tips that homeowners are urged to follow:

Have your systems inspected every three years by a licensed contractor, and have tanks pumped every three to five years.

Avoid pouring grease, fats, and solids down the drain.

Monitor water use. Spread out laundry and dishwasher loads throughout the day as too much water can overload the system.

Fix any plumbing leaks and consider installing faucet aerators.

Do not park or drive on a system’s absorption field. The vehicle’s weight could damage buried pipes or possibly disrupt underground flow.

For more information on septic systems, click here. For homeowner resources and information on SepticSmart Week 2019, click here.