Indiana group wins nearly $1M in funding for rural health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) _ An Indiana group has won nearly $1 million in federal funds to boost efforts to use technology to bring health care to under-served areas in four states.

The Terre Haute-based Indiana Rural Health Association group was the lead applicant in obtaining $325,000 for each of the next three years for tele-health support in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

Tele-medicine uses video conferencing and other electronic means to connect patients with health care providers they might not otherwise have access to and to send medical information.

The Tribune-Star reports the Upper Midwest Telehealth Resource Center, also based in Terre Haute, will use the funds to provide technical and educational programs for tele-medicine.