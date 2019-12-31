Indiana graduation rate sees slight drop

INDIANAPOLIS (Press release): The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today released the 2019 state graduation rate. In 2019, Indiana’s graduation rate was 87.29 percent, and the non-waiver rate was 76.73 percent. In 2018, Indiana’s graduation rate was 88.1 percent with a non-waiver graduation rate of 80.78 percent.

“Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “There is still work to be done, and the Department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school.”

Due to differences between federal and state accountability calculations, IDOE also released 2019 federal graduation rates. In 2019, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 86.46 percent. Indiana’s federal graduation rate for 2018 was 87.23 percent.

To view a spreadsheet with statewide, corporation, and school-level data, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/accountability/find-school-and-corporation-data-reports.