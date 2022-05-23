Indiana Governor To Speak On Global Economic Stage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb will be on the world stage this next week, at locations 4,500 miles apart. The Governor will be carrying a message of Indiana’s role in the global economy. The governor’s office says Holcomb was invited to take part the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, before returning to Indianapolis to host the first-ever Indiana Global Economic Summit. According to Inside Indiana Business, Holcomb will deliver remarks at the Augmented Manufacturing Experience panel to discuss Indiana’s contribution to the future of manufacturing. The governor will return from Europe on Monday and prepare to host foreign dignitaries at the GES, which begins Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center.