Indiana governor signs new budget, gas tax hike

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed into law Indiana’s two-year budget and an infrastructure funding plan featuring tax and fee hikes to pay for improvements.

Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders trumpeted both bills at a signing ceremony in the Statehouse Thursday. They call the roads measure a plan that will “drive Indiana to the next level.”

The bill aims to spend roughly $1.2 billion per year in new funding to replace aging roads and bridges by increasing the state’s fuel tax by 10 cents a gallon and imposing new vehicle fees.

Holcomb says residents will smell asphalt from construction “morning, noon and night.”

The $32 billion budget he also signed sends money toward pay increases for state police and an expansion of the preschool pilot, in addition to other education funding.