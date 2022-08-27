Indiana Governor Returns Home Following Week Long Asian Trip

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers returned to Indianapolis Saturday which concluded a week-long economic development trip to Asia. The trip included time in Seoul, South Korea along with incoming Purdue University President Mung Chiang as they sought to strengthen existing and future opportunities for investment in future-focused industries, including energy and electric vehicles.

On Wednesday, Gov. Holcomb, Sec. Chambers and the delegation visited Samsung SDI to tour its main electric vehicle battery production line and to meet with top executives of the company and with Stellantis to celebrate their growth plans in Indiana. In May, the companies announced a joint venture to invest more than $2.5 billion to build an EV battery plant in Kokomo, creating up to 1,400 jobs in Indiana. Plant construction is scheduled to begin later this year with production expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025. In Seoul, the delegation also met with a number of South Korea-based business prospects to highlight the state’s growing energy and electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem and the competitive advantages of investing in Indiana.

On Thursday, Gov. Holcomb highlighted Indiana’s future-focused industries at the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea’s Korean Digital Innovation Forum, and the delegation networked with U.S., South Korea and global business attendees in life sciences, technology and advanced manufacturing.

Wrapping up the trip Friday, the delegation concluded its time in South Korea with a Friends of Indiana Reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg to celebrate the South Korea-Indiana partnership with government and industry officials; South Korean companies invested in Indiana, including POSCO and Daechang Seat Co.; and Indiana-based companies with facilities in South Korea, such as Cook Medical, Eli Lilly and Zimmer Biomet.

The trip overall marked Holcomb’s 12th international economic development trip as governor.