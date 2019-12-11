Indiana governor backs ban on drivers using handheld phones

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana’s governor is calling for a statewide ban on the use of handheld cellphones while driving and for legislators to raise the state’s smoking and vaping age to 21.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb threw his support behind both issues Tuesday in announcing his agenda for the 2020 legislative session.

He’s also endorsing rolling back a new requirement that teachers must log 15 hours of professional development on the needs of local employers. Indiana law currently prohibits texting while driving, but officials say that has proven unenforceable.

Holcomb is backing a prohibition on the use of any handheld communications device while driving.