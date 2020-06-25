Indiana governor announces $25 million in relief for renters

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced Indiana will use $25 million in federal relief funding to help Hoosiers struggling to pay rent due to the impact of coronavirus outbreak.

A news release Wednesday says the Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will provide up to $500 in assistance for four months for a maximum of $2,000 in aid to eligible renters to help cover past and ongoing rent payments or late fees.

Rental assistance will be available to residents in all Indiana counties except Marion, which operates its own rental aid program.

Eligible renters must meet certain criteria, including a loss of income due to a layoff, reduced work hours, or reduced pay due to COVID-19. The household must also have a lower income now than it did before March 6th.