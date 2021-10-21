Indiana GOP Lawmakers Aiming To Combat Vaccine Mandates Once Again

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Several GOP Lawmakers in the Hoosier State are wanting to combat President Biden’s Vaccine Mandates.

Many conservative Indiana lawmakers wanting to put a halt to President Joe Biden’s planned COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private employers, including State Senator, Dennis Kruse.

In an interview with our partners in news at ABC21, Kruse said he was working with other state lawmakers to create a bill to keep the mandate from applying to the Hoosier state. It will be Kruse’s second attempt at this kind of legislation, and he says he may try to introduce two bills on the issue. His attempt earlier this year at this form of legislation failed to gain support to pass.