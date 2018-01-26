Indiana flu deaths reach 107 for state’s current flu season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ State health officials say the number of flu-related deaths in Indiana this season jumped to 107 last week, up from 79 the previous week.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Friday in its weekly influenza report for the period ending Jan. 20 that 83 of the deaths have occurred among people age 65 or older and 15 have been in the 50-64 age group.

Seven deaths have occurred in the 25-49 age group and two in the 5-24 age group.

Flu activity remains widespread across Indiana.

The weekly report lists counties with five or more flu deaths.

Nine deaths have occurred in Marion County and eight in Hamilton County. Allen and Shelby counties have both reported six deaths.

Five deaths also have occurred in northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County.