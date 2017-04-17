Indiana farmers fight food insecurity

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) _ Urban and rural farms in Indiana are working to provide more opportunities for residents to get fresh, nutritious and local produce.

The Lafayette Journal and Courier reports food sharing initiatives, such as urban farms, are growing in places like Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Lafayette.

Indianapolis’s Flanner House partnered with farmer Johnathan Lawler to open an urban farm, which hopes to distribute 40,000 pounds of produce to food deserts this year.

Lafayette charity Red Giant Union will plant 12 tower gardens this season. Seventy percent of its produce will be sold while 30 percent will be given away for free.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports almost 15 percent of Indiana households were food insecure between 2013 and 2015, meaning they had limited access to nutritionally adequate food.