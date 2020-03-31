Indiana extends restaurant restrictions & announces job fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) Governor Eric Holcomb signed two executive orders today as Indiana continues to deal with COVID-19.

The first executive order extends restrictions keeping bars, restaurants and night clubs closed to dine in patrons until April 6 at midnight. They can continue carryout and delivery services.

The second executive order eases government operations that permit notaries to review and approve documents electronically.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will hold a virtual job fair for more than 1,000 construction and related positions at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 16. To register for the INDOT Virtual Job Fair, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7684424500148015117

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will offer free FAFSA filing this Saturday from 1-3. More information is on their Facebook Page.