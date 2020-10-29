Indiana expecting COVID-19 vaccine by late November

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The first COVID-19 vaccine shipments are expected to be in Indiana by late November and early December.

That was announced yesterday by Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, who also says all such vaccines still need FDA approval and when they do get here they will likely be given to essential health care workers and vulnerable populations. The general public most likely won’t be able to receive the vaccine for “several months.”

She says the first vaccine they get will likely be Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine. The Moderna vaccine could arrive in mid-December.