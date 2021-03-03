Indiana expands vax availability as Governor Holcomb says the Hoosier State is headed in the right direction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb has announced that Hoosiers age 50 and up are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. He says that this will add more than 858 thousand Hoosiers to eligibility.

Holcomb also announced that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now available in Indiana, and that the state is opening three more mass vaccination sites in addition to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Governor also announced that 9 out of 10 schools are open for in-person instruction across the state with about 10 percent utilizing a hybrid learning model. Holcomb said unemployment numbers continue dropping statewide, another sign that the Hoosier State is headed in the right direction.