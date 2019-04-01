Indiana expands resources for children with dyslexia

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Legislation taking effect this fall in Indiana will expand resources for students with dyslexia.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the law requires school districts to have a reading specialist who has trained in a dyslexia program. The bill also requires dyslexia screenings for students in kindergarten through second grade, as well as those who have risk factors.

Republican state Sen. Erin Houchin of Salem authored the bill. Her son has dyslexia, which is a language-based learning disability. She says having a teacher trained to help students with dyslexia will help all students who struggle to read.

Houchin says those who struggle to read are more likely to drop out of high school and more likely to end up in the criminal justice system.