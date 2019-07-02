Indiana DNR on high alert for ‘Operation Dry Water’

STATEWIDE (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers are on high alert for boating under the influence as part of a year-round national effort called ‘Operation Dry Water.’

Boaters that are preparing for the Independence Day holiday, should be aware that Indiana Conservation Officers will be heightening their patrols on Indiana waters from July 5-7.

Indiana Conservation Officers along with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard, focus on educating boaters on safe boating practices which includes keeping alcohol off the boat for both operators and passengers.

Conservation Officers will be looking out for impaired boaters. Boaters will notice enhanced patrolling on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints to remove dangerous and impaired boaters from the waters.

Indiana boating law administrator, Lt. Kenton Turner says “Alcohol use can impair a boater’s judgement, balance, vision and reaction time. Every year, we see boating accidents and tragedies that could have been avoided, had alcohol or drug use not been a factor.”

Operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water. It is illegal in Indiana to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content level of .08 or higher which is the same as land vehicles.

Indiana DNR Conservation Officers want to remind boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on the water.