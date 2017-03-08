Indiana Dept of Ed announces digital learning grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): A number of area school districts are getting grants from the Indiana Department of Education for digital learning purposes.

The department’s office of e-learning has announced 32 recipients this year, receiving grants ranging from $35,000 to $75,000, totaling more than $2.3-million.

Area schools earning the grants include East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, the MSD of Steuben County, and Warsaw Community Schools.

Find the full list of recipients below:

Barr-Reeve Community School

Batesville Community School Corporation

Brown County Schools

CSC of Southern Hancock County

Delaware Community School Corporation

East Allen County Schools

East Washington School Corporation

Elkhart Community School

Eminence Community Schools

Fayette County School Corporation

Jennings County School Corporation

La Porte Community School Corporation

Loogootee Community Schools

Maconaquah School Corporation

MSD of Decatur Township

MSD of Mt. Vernon

MSD of Steuben County

Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation

Northwest Allen County Schools

Portage Township Schools

Richland Bean-Blossom CSC

Salem Community Schools

Scott County School District 1

South Vermillion Community Schools

Southwest Dubois County Schools

Spencer-Owen Community Schools

Switzerland County School Corp

Tippecanoe School Corporation

Tipton Community Schools

Warsaw Community Schools

Wawasee Community School Corporation

Yorktown Community Schools