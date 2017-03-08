Indiana Dept of Ed announces digital learning grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): A number of area school districts are getting grants from the Indiana Department of Education for digital learning purposes.
The department’s office of e-learning has announced 32 recipients this year, receiving grants ranging from $35,000 to $75,000, totaling more than $2.3-million.
Area schools earning the grants include East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, the MSD of Steuben County, and Warsaw Community Schools.
Find the full list of recipients below:
Barr-Reeve Community School
Batesville Community School Corporation
Brown County Schools
CSC of Southern Hancock County
Delaware Community School Corporation
East Allen County Schools
East Washington School Corporation
Elkhart Community School
Eminence Community Schools
Fayette County School Corporation
Jennings County School Corporation
La Porte Community School Corporation
Loogootee Community Schools
Maconaquah School Corporation
MSD of Decatur Township
MSD of Mt. Vernon
MSD of Steuben County
Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation
Northwest Allen County Schools
Portage Township Schools
Richland Bean-Blossom CSC
Salem Community Schools
Scott County School District 1
South Vermillion Community Schools
Southwest Dubois County Schools
Spencer-Owen Community Schools
Switzerland County School Corp
Tippecanoe School Corporation
Tipton Community Schools
Warsaw Community Schools
Wawasee Community School Corporation
Yorktown Community Schools