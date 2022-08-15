Indiana Democrats Release Statement On House Passage of Inflation Reduction Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) After making it through the U.S. Senate, the Inflation Reduction Act passed the House of Representatives Friday. The Indiana Democratic Party released a statement about the bill’s passage in the U.S. House. In it, they said, “President Joe Biden promised Americans he would tell it straight and make the government work for working families once again. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) accomplishes this goal… Indiana Democrats are focused on creating a better future for Hoosier families – no matter who they are or where they live.”

The Inflation Reduction Act is meant to address various public concerns, including climate change, prescription drug costs and energy prices. The bill also encourages and incentivizes American production and use of energy-efficient products, such as solar panels and electric vehicles. Next, President Biden will have to sign the legislation.