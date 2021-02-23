Indiana COVID vaccine eligibility opened to ages 60+

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana has lowered the age requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 60 and older.

The change was made quietly on the state’s coronavirus vaccine website, OurShot.In.Gov, this morning. The state also adds that proof of residency will be required and verified.

ATTN: Hoosiers 60+ are now eligible to receive the #COVID19 vaccine. Register at https://t.co/cfAuXPLaoM or call 211. Please be patient as wait times may be longer than usual. pic.twitter.com/3rb5xM9Xeb — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) February 23, 2021

Also eligible are healthcare workers, nursing home residents, first responders, and those who work in facilities like group homes, child care institutes, and similar organizations. Other eligible groups, including those with high-risk health factors like cancer patients, those on dialysis, and those with Down Syndrome, will be added as more vaccines become available.

