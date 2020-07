FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana reported 453 new cases of the novel coronavirus and an additional 13 deaths. That brings the total to 46,387 cases since the pandemic began and 2,469 deaths.

Allen County reported 15 new cases and no new deaths. So far 2720 people have tested positive locally with 110 deaths reported.

The overall rate of positive results to tests completed dropped another tenth of a percent and is now at 9.3% overall.